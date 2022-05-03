NMI Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETNMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.74 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $127.7M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NMIH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- SA contributor Yiannis Zourmpanos recently reviewed the housing market in a bullish analysis, saying NMIH is the smallest and most undervalued player in the PMI sector.