Allegiant Travel Company Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (vs. -$3.58 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $494.31M (+77.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.