Allegiant Travel Company Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (vs. -$3.58 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $494.31M (+77.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.