Tutor Perini Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.09 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.09B (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Individual Trader recently wrote with Hold rating, "Tutor Perini: Needs To Start Turning Over Capital Faster".