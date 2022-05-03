Superior Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:14 PM ETSuperior Industries International, Inc. (SUP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Superior (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (vs. $0.18 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $385.93M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.