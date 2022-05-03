Hostess Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.23 (+15% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $298.99M (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWNK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Dwight Baker last month wrote with Hold rating, "Hostess Brings A Novel Distribution Approach To A Mature Industry".