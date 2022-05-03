Evolent Health Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETEvolent Health, Inc. (EVH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $286.81M (+33.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Biologics in a recent bullish analysis wrote, "Evolent Health: Finding Steady Growth At An Acceptable Valuation".