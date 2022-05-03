Lantronix Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.48M (+72.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LTRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.