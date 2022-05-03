Janus Henderson Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 12:24 PM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $652.9M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JHG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.