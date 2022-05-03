Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) represented one of the earnings highlights in Tuesday's midday trading. The drug maker showed strength after topping estimates with its latest quarterly report, helped by sales of its COVID pill, Paxlovid.

Clorox (CLX) also rallied following the release of its quarterly report. Meanwhile, earnings news had the opposite impact on Estee Lauder (EL), which dropped on a weak forecast.

In other news, a favorable regulatory decision prompted gains in AST SpaceMobile (ASTS).

Gainers

Pfizer (PFE) rallied in intraday trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings. The company's revenue rose 77% from last year to reach $25.7B -- nearly $1B above the amount predicted by analysts.

The drug maker also reiterated its 2022 guidance, saying revenues would likely to reach a level between $98B and $102B. Based on the earnings statement, PFE climbed almost 3%.

The release of financial figures also gave a lift to Clorox (CLX). Although some investors worried about the firm's margins, CLX's earnings figure topped analysts' consensus by 36%. Revenue rose 1% to $1.8B.

Bolstered by the results, shares of the cleaning products maker climbed about nearly 5% in intraday action.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) showed midday strength as well, climbing almost 4% on a regulatory win. The Federal Communications Commission has issued an experimental license to support U.S. testing of the firm's BlueWalker 3 satellite.

Decliner

Weak revenue and a reduced forecast prompted selling in Estee Lauder (EL). The company beat projections with its latest earnings figure but revenue failed to beat consensus, despite rising nearly 10% from last year to reach $4.24B.

Looking ahead, the cosmetics maker said it now expects full-year revenue growth between 7% and 9%. This was down from the previous projection of 13%-16%. Dragged down by the outlook, EL declined almost 5%.

