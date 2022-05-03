FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) -6.3% to a two-month low in Tuesday's trading after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings but cutting its forecast for the full year, citing sustained cost inflation and supply disruptions, with further potential for headwinds from the company's decision to cease operations in Russia.

Q1 net income rose to $207.4M, or $1.64/share, from $182.6M, or $1.40/share, in the year-earlier quarter, and revenues rose 12.5% Y/Y to $1.35B, driven by an 8% contribution from volume and 8% from pricing.

Q1 adjusted free cash flow came in at negative $663.7M, compared to negative $354.1M in the prior-year period.

For FY 2022, FMC (FMC) Corp. trimmed guidance for adjusted EPS of $6.70-$8.00 from $6.80-$8.10 previously and well below $7.73 analyst consensus estimate, while reaffirming sales guidance of $5.25B-$5.55B, in line with $5.41B consensus.

The company also maintained its outlook for adjusted EBITDA of $1.32B-$1.48B, reflecting 6% growth at the midpoint vs. 2021, and free cash flow of $515M-$735M.

For Q2, FMC (FMC) sees adjusted EPS of $1.70-$2.00 on revenues of $1.31B-$1.39B, compared with consensus for EPS of $2.00 and revenues of $1.33B.

"We expect costs will keep increasing in the second quarter but will be offset by solid volume growth and pricing actions," the company said.

FMC's (FMC) price return shows a 12% YTD gain and a 4% increase during the past year.