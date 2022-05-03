Nevro Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.95 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.19M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.