ManTech Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETManTech International Corporation (MANT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $639.43M (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MANT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.