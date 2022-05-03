Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.78B (-6.1% Y/Y).

Barrick (GOLD) topped expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, raised its quarterly dividend by 11% and launched a stock buyback program of as much as $1B. It also implemented a performance dividend policy, with an additional dividend to be linked to the net cash on the balance sheet.

For 2022, Barrick said it expects to produce 4.2M-4.6M oz. of gold and 420M-470M lbs. of copper, and anticipates capital spending of $1.9B-$2.2B.

Barrick's Q1 gold production fell 10% Y/Y, but said it remains on track to achieve full-year guidance for gold and copper production. Q1 preliminary gold production totaled 990K oz, 17.5% below the 1.2M oz produced in Q4 2021, while copper output reached 101M lbs.

Higher metals prices should mostly offset the lower production, according to SA contributor Taylor Dart in a recent bullish analysis. Another contributor analysis suggested that Barrick should generate $0.5M-$0.8M in free cash flow in Q1, leading to a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, a 3.1% dividend yield.

Gold spot prices (XAUUSD:CUR) have risen over Q1 from $1,800.85/oz to $1,937.23/oz, largely towards the end of the period as a result of uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. However, gold futures recently posted the worst monthly performance in seven months, after the ICE U.S. Dollar Index touched its highest level in more than five years on Thursday.

Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.