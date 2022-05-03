Incyte Q1 net income drops 17% as operating expenses soar

May 03, 2022 12:31 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Q1 2022 net income fell ~17% year over year to ~$122.9M on a non-GAAP basis as the biotech was hampered in the quarter by significant increases in operating expenses.
  • Revenue of $733.24M was a ~21.3% year over year increase but still missed Street estimates. Sales of Jakafi (ruxolitinib), the company's best-selling product, increased 17% to ~$544.5M.
  • In operating expenses, non-GAAP R&D costs increased 18% to $327M; non-GAAP SG&A expenses rose 56% $192.7M; and non-GAAP; and cost of product revenues ballooned 55% to $36.6M
  • The company ended the year with cash of ~$2.5B.
  • Incyte (INCY) kept its 2022 guidance intact except for Jakafi full-year sales. That was changed to $2.33B-$2.4B from $2.3B-$2.4B.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers argues that Incyte (INCY) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.