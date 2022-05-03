Curtiss-Wright Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETCurtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $579.97M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.