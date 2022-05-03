Meta e-commerce efforts hit hurdles, with senior execs departing
May 03, 2022 12:34 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been shedding senior executives in its e-commerce unit as the effort remains a work in progress after two years, the WSJ reports.
- At least five senior execs have departed over the past six months, and retailers have expressed some frustrations with the rollout.
- Meta - then named Facebook - began pushing harder into e-commerce in 2020, in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and its industry-altering effects on shopping. And the features added represent a strong long-term opportunity for Facebook and Instagram shopping.
- Some retailers are frustrated so far, though, the WSJ notes, including complaints that Meta's service lacks some basic such as the ability to offer items in different colors or sizes, limit shipping locations or offer next-day/same-day delivery.
- Meta stock took a notable hit between its fourth-quarter and first-quarter earnings report. (The stock is still down 35% since Feb. 2, the day it posted a report spurring the biggest equity value wipeout ever. Last week's earnings provided a notable rebound.)
- The company is still struggling with fallout from Apple's iOS privacy changes, and shopping features have offered a route around that - but in last week's earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointed to a recent macro pullback in e-commerce.