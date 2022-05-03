Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has hired a 31-year-old veteran from Ford (NYSE:F) to help boost its electric car project, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Desi Ujkashevic has worked at the Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford (F) since 1991 in a number of roles, most recently serving as its global director of automotive safety engineering.

Prior to that, Ujkashevic helped Ford with engineering regarding interiors, exteriors, chassis and electrical components.

Apple (AAPL) shares gained more than 0.5% to $159.15 in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

According to her LinkedIn page, Ujkashevic left Ford (F) in March 2022, but has not updated her page to show her new position at Apple.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

The move to bring Ujkashevic on board comes after Doug Field left Apple (AAPL) late last year to join Ford (F) as part of its electric car initiative. Field previously worked for Tesla (TSLA) in a number of roles.

