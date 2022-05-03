Newmark acquires North American retail advisory business, Open Realty
May 03, 2022 12:48 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK -0.1%) acquires Open Realty Advisors and Open Realty Properties.
- Open Realty will join company's retail services business line with an extensive national and global top-tier client roster, and its founders will assume significant leadership roles to expand global retail footprint.
- "This acquisition underscores Newmark's commitment to brick-and-mortar retail—a foundational and enduring component of the global commercial real estate landscape. Providing top-level services to retail clients is more important than ever as the sector plays a critical role in revitalizing the economy," said CEO Barry Gosin.