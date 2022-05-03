Energy Transfer Q1 preview: What to expect?
May 03, 2022 12:48 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.79B (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Energy Transfer (ET) routed Q4 revenue expectations and reported $2.81B in adjusted EBITDA, mostly were driven by increased natural gas liquids transportation and export volumes, higher realized commodity prices and the Enable acquisition.
- Energy Transfer sees 2022 growth capex of $1.6B-$1.9B, which includes the addition of several new capital projects expected to be completed by year-end, and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $11.8B-$12.2B.
- Morgan Stanley added Energy Transfer among its top analyst picks in the energy sector, noting "Compelling valuation and several risks likely to improve in 2022 (elevated leverage, concern with commitment to capital discipline, regulatory risk around key projects), we see meaningfully positive risk/reward skew at current levels."
- During the quarter, Energy Transfer signed two sale-and-purchase agreements with China's ENN to supply a combined 2.7M metric tons of liquefied natural gas annually for 20 years, with first deliveries expected to begin as early as 2026.
- The firm also agreed to sell its 51% stake in Energy Transfer Canada to a joint venture for cash proceeds of ~C$340M (US$270M), subject to purchase price adjustments.
- Recent SA contributor analyses have been bullish, with Jonathan Weber noting that the firm's "real asset" nature and rising commodity prices are tailwinds in the current environment. The Value Portfolio said that Energy Transfer has strong DCF with a double-digit yield and continued growth investments. The firm recently announced a 30% dividend increase.
- Over the last 1 year, ET has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.