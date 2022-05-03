General Electric CEO Culp makes nearly $5M stock purchase

May 03, 2022 12:51 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments

General Electric Global Operations Center. Financial troubles have forced GE to seek buyers for many of its divisions I

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +2% in Tuesday's trading following the disclosure that Chairman and CEO Larry Culp bought GE shares on May 2, taking advantage of the stock's sharp decline in recent days.

Culp bought 65K shares worth more than $4.84M, lifting his direct ownership of GE stock to ~211K shares; GE's proxy statement lists 2.2M shares worth ~$167M for Culp in all "stock-based holdings."

The purchase is "a ray of hope for weary investors," Al Root of Barron's writes, after disappointing earnings guidance sent (GE) shares to 17-month lows.

Culp and other executives said on the company's earnings conference call that they expect supply chain disruptions that weighed on Q1 results will continue into Q2.

General Electric's (GE) price return has declined 18% YTD and 26% during the past year.

