Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK +4.9%) is gaining yet more ground as another bear backs away from a pessimistic price target.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgraded shares of the Georgia-based flooring manufacturer to “Neutral” from “Underweight” on Monday. Additionally, he reassessed his price estimate, pushing the target to $156 from $127.

“Its relative valuation appropriately reflects the company's current set of investor concerns which will likely remain in place over the near to medium term,” he explained, appreciating a fairer balance of risk/reward dynamics following the company’s earnings release.

Rehaut is the second bear in as many days to retract a sell-equivalent rating on the stock, following Bank of America’s Rafe Jadrosich similar sentiments on valuation.

To be sure, both analysts remained skeptical on the upside ahead given current macroeconomic conditions.

“We point to the company's above average exposure to geographies vulnerable to economic slowdown due to the current geopolitical crisis, which include Russia, leading our universe at 4% of sales, as well as Europe, at 26% of sales, which is the second highest in our universe,” Rehaut warned.

