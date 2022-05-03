Publicis Groupe to acquire commerce solution provider, Profitero
May 03, 2022 12:54 PM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY +1.6%) announces the acquisition of Profitero, a SaaS global ecommerce intelligence platform helping brands accelerate commerce sales and profitability.
- Profitero will remain a product-focused company within Publicis, led by CEO Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter.
- Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun, who said: “By adding Profitero to our existing assets, we are now uniquely positioned across the four key pillars our clients need to connect, to capture an unfair share of the exponential growth in online sales. With us, our clients will seamlessly understand people, how they shop better than anyone else, thanks to Epsilon;