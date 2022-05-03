Blue Water Vaccines stock jumps 40%, but still trading below IPO price

May 03, 2022 12:56 PM ETBWVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock jumped 40% in midday action on Tuesday.

Shares of the vaccine developer opened at $3.38 and hit a high of $4.98 in late morning trading, recently changing hands at $4.67, up 40%, at around 12:40 p.m. ET.

BWV shares have been highly volatile since their market debut on Feb. 18, which saw its stock soar nearly 540%. The company offered 2.2M shares priced at $9 per share to raise around $20M.

The vaccine developer’s shares plunged on April 7 amid no apparent news and have been trading significantly below their IPO price since.

