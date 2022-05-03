Blue Water Vaccines stock jumps 40%, but still trading below IPO price

Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock jumped 40% in midday action on Tuesday.

Shares of the vaccine developer opened at $3.38 and hit a high of $4.98 in late morning trading, recently changing hands at $4.67, up 40%, at around 12:40 p.m. ET.

BWV shares have been highly volatile since their market debut on Feb. 18, which saw its stock soar nearly 540%. The company offered 2.2M shares priced at $9 per share to raise around $20M.

The vaccine developer’s shares plunged on April 7 amid no apparent news and have been trading significantly below their IPO price since.

