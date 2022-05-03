Sundial Growers upgraded to market perform at BMO on positive gross profit
May 03, 2022 1:02 PM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BMO Capital Markets has upgraded Canadian cannabis licensed producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to market perform from underperform following the company's recent quarterly results.
- The firm also bumped up its price target $0.10 to $0.70 (~48% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Tamy Chen noted that Sundial's (SNDL) Q4 2021 results saw a positive gross profit, a change from prior quarters.
- Chen added the company is spending capital on cannabis production, retail, and structured investments, as well as liquor retail due to its acquisition of Alcanna, which closed in late March.
