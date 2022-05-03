Sabre trades in red despite growth in Q1 revenue and narrowed Q1 net loss

  • "We are encouraged by the strengthening trends in our business and have seen consistent sequential volume improvements in key metrics week over week since mid-January 2022. The overall improvement in each global geographic region has been particularly positive, supported by a significant return of more profitable international and corporate travel, chair of the board and CEO Sean Menke commented.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) saw a 78.9% Y/Y growth in Q1 revenue to $585M led by increase in global air, hotel and other travel bookings amid continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and $24M in earlier deferred IT Solutions revenue recognized in Q1.
  • Travel Solutions revenue increased 85%, distribution revenue increased 126%, IT Solutions revenue increased 39% and Hospitality Solutions revenue increased 33%.
  • Operating loss stood at $80M compared to loss of $203M in year ago quarter.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $42M or $0.12/share compared to a net loss of $266M or $0.84/share in prior year quarter; adj. EPS stood at -$0.29 compared to -$0.72 in year ago quarter.
  • Adj. EBITDA stood at $5M compared to negative $110M in Q1 prior year.
  • Free cash flow was negative $156M, vs. free cash flow of negative $204M in Q1 prior year.
  • The company provided the following FY22 outlook:

  • The company's 2025 financial targets remain unchanged from that provided in Q4 and FY21 earnings release:

  • After reporting positive gains in yesterday's post market session after the earnings, Sabre has eroded 10% in today's trade.
