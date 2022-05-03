All eyes on Regeneron Q1 earnings amid REGEN-COV, Eylea challenges

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.80 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.69B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

The company's stock remained largely flat (+0.37%) on Feb. 4, the day it reported its Q4 results beating analysts' estimates.

Q4 revenue climbed ~104% Y/Y to ~$4.95B, as net sales from COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV reached ~$2.87B globally.

However, the company had noted in April that REGEN-COV was not currently authorized for use in any U.S. states or territories after the FDA amended an emergency use authorization for the drug in January. In April, the U.S. FDA extended its review period by three months for an application seeking use of REGEN-COV to treat COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients and as prophylaxis in certain individuals.

The World Health Organization had also recommended the use of REGEN-COV only in people who are not infected with Omicron, as evidence suggested that the therapy was ineffective against the variant.

Q4 sales from eczema/asthma therapy Dupixent, which is developed with Sanofi, grew +51% Y/Y to ~$1.77B globally.

In April Sanofi reported its Q1 earnings and noted that sales of Dupixent increased +45.7% Y/Y to €1.61B. In March, Sanofi had raised peak sales expectations of Dupixent to more than €13B.

The companies have won expanded approval of Dupixent in the EU and Canada.

In March, Piper Sandler maintained an outperform rating for Regeneron amid concerns for the competitive outlook for blockbuster wet AMD drug Eylea, which netted ~$2.48B in Q4 2021, growing +12.66% Y/Y.

Another notable news was Regeneron announcing that it was acquiring clinical-stage biotech Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a $250M all-cash deal.