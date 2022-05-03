Welltower (NYSE:WELL) may be unlikely to raise a $31.75/share offer for Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) after a WSJ report earlier that the company made an unsolicited offer after HR agreed to a deal with Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in February, according to Jefferies.

Comments from Welltower (WELL) CEO Shankh Mitra on the company's 4Q earnings call would seem to indicate that the company wouldn't want to chase after Healthcare Realty due to his thoughts on valuations in the market, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen wrote in a note before the WSJ story came out on Tuesday.

"If WELL is the bidder, we would not expect the company to chase HR with higher and higher bids, given that commentary," Petersen wrote. "HR has already rejected the $31.75/sh, and we doubt they would come to an amicable deal without an improved offer."

The WSJ earlier said Welltower (WELL) remains interested after its offer was rejected and plans to tell Healthcare Realty (HR) this week. Healthcare Realty shares jumped 8.1%, while Healthcare Trust fell 5.9%.

Healthcare Trust (HTA) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that there were other potential suitors for Healthcare Realty (HR) including an unidentified "Party F," which is Welltower (WELL), according to the WSJ.

On Monday ,Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) gave an update on the strategic combination.

