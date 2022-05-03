Welltower may be unlikely to chase Healthcare Realty with increased bids - analyst

May 03, 2022 1:12 PM ETHealthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA), HR, WELLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

single word reit (real estate investment trust) on yellow color background

May Lim/iStock via Getty Images

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) may be unlikely to raise a $31.75/share offer for Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) after a WSJ report earlier that the company made an unsolicited offer after HR agreed to a deal with Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in February, according to Jefferies.

Comments from Welltower (WELL) CEO Shankh Mitra on the company's 4Q earnings call would seem to indicate that the company wouldn't want to chase after Healthcare Realty due to his thoughts on valuations in the market, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen wrote in a note before the WSJ story came out on Tuesday.

"If WELL is the bidder, we would not expect the company to chase HR with higher and higher bids, given that commentary," Petersen wrote. "HR has already rejected the $31.75/sh, and we doubt they would come to an amicable deal without an improved offer."

The WSJ earlier said Welltower (WELL) remains interested after its offer was rejected and plans to tell Healthcare Realty (HR) this week. Healthcare Realty shares jumped 8.1%, while Healthcare Trust fell 5.9%.

Healthcare Trust (HTA) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that there were other potential suitors for Healthcare Realty (HR) including an unidentified "Party F," which is Welltower (WELL), according to the WSJ.

On Monday ,Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) gave an update on the strategic combination.

Healthcare Realty (HR) is expected to report Q1 results on Thursday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.