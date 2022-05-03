Casa Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETCasa Systems, Inc. (CASA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 (vs. $0.11 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.96M (-13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CASA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.