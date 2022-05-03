Axcelis Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.12M (+45.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.