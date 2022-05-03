Digi International Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETDigi International Inc. (DGII)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.43M (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DGII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.