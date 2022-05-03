Russia has immaterial impact, but still has an impact on KPIs, says Varonis Systems CFO

May 03, 2022 1:15 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Cyber security IT engineer working on protecting network against cyberattack from hackers on internet. Secure access for online privacy and personal data protection. Hands typing on keyboard and PCB

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

  • "Russia has an immaterial impact, but it still has an impact on our KPIs," Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Guy Melamed said during Q1 earnings call.
  • As a result of the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other countries on Russia, the write-off of that business in Q1 impacted ARR by ~$3M.
  • Q1 ARR grew 32% Y/Y to $404.5M from $306.9M.
  • For FY22, assuming zero contribution from Russia, the impact to the data security company's original revenue and ARR expectations will be in the range of $4M-$5M.
  • Q1 non-GAAP EPS was -$0.09; revenue was $96.3M (+28.7% Y/Y).
  • For Q2, consensus EPS estimate stands at -$0.01, while revenue estimate comes in at $111.48M.
  • Shares rose in early trading on Apr. 29 after investment firm Wells Fargo upgraded the company, noting a "significant uptick in demand." However, shares are trading -15.32% currently.
  • Some analysts believe Varonis makes a compelling acquisition candidate, and is not expected to remain standing for a much longer time.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.