Russia has immaterial impact, but still has an impact on KPIs, says Varonis Systems CFO
May 03, 2022 1:15 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- "Russia has an immaterial impact, but it still has an impact on our KPIs," Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Guy Melamed said during Q1 earnings call.
- As a result of the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other countries on Russia, the write-off of that business in Q1 impacted ARR by ~$3M.
- Q1 ARR grew 32% Y/Y to $404.5M from $306.9M.
- For FY22, assuming zero contribution from Russia, the impact to the data security company's original revenue and ARR expectations will be in the range of $4M-$5M.
- Q1 non-GAAP EPS was -$0.09; revenue was $96.3M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- For Q2, consensus EPS estimate stands at -$0.01, while revenue estimate comes in at $111.48M.
- Shares rose in early trading on Apr. 29 after investment firm Wells Fargo upgraded the company, noting a "significant uptick in demand." However, shares are trading -15.32% currently.
- Some analysts believe Varonis makes a compelling acquisition candidate, and is not expected to remain standing for a much longer time.