Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) +4% to its highest level of the day after announcing an 18-year agreement on Tuesday to supply 400K metric tons/year to SK Gas Trading from the planned Lake Charles LNG export facility in Louisiana, with first deliveries expected as early as 2026.

The deal is Energy Transfer's (ET) fourth sale and purchase agreement in the last four weeks, bringing the total amount of liquefied natural gas contracted from Lake Charles LNG to 5.1M tons/year; yesterday, the company signed a 20-year supply deal with commodities trader Gunvor.

Energy Transfer (ET) offers strong distributable cash flow with a double-digit yield and continued growth investments, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.