Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) shares are trading in a volatile manager on Tuesday despite a strong quarterly sales report.

Per the earnings release, sales surged in the first quarter to promote the best growth in a decade, bolstered by solid seltzer and premium product sales. Net sales soared about 17% from the year prior, reflecting the beverage giant’s strength in managing global inflationary pressures and pandemic restrictions. In particular, CFO Tracey Joubert pointed to pricing increases as critical to maintaining the brewer’s bottom line as the cost of goods increased 4.9% and MG&A expenses jumped 24.5%.

Likewise, CEO Gavin Hattersley pointed to “strong pricing and sales mix” led by “portfolio premiumization” that made up the bulk of sales growth. Per the company’s quarterly filing, the global above-premium portfolio reached its “highest percentage of total trailing twelve month net sales since the 2016 MillerCoors acquisition.”

He added that hard seltzers and non-beer offerings are above peer performance, and driving “the most quarterly top-line growth this company has had in more than ten years.”

However, that optimism did not hold into the company’s earnings call. While shares gained strongly, marking a nearly 4% gain, shortly after Tuesday’s open, comments made by management late in the company’s earnings call appeared to spook the market.

After the call kicked off at 11 a.m. ET, shares began to edge off highs before plummeting at the mid-way point of the conference. The whipsaw from the highs represented a nearly 7% swing in the span of 30 minutes.

The stock traded off its lows in the afternoon session in a volatile day for shares.

