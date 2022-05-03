Freshpet stock dives 10% on widened losses, ratings cuts
May 03, 2022 1:19 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares slumped ~10% in response to the pet food company's Q1 earnings announcement on Monday.
- Losses widened from $10.9M in the prior year quarter to $17.5M, while adj. EBITDA fell from $7.8M to $5.1M due to increased adj. SG&A expenses.
- However, the firm delivered its strongest quarterly net sales growth rate (41.5%) since going public in 2014. Sales of $132.2M were driven by velocity, pricing, distribution gains and innovation.
- As of Mar. 31, 2022, Freshpet (FRPT) had cash and cash equivalents of $29.7M with $51M of debt outstanding.
- Outlook: The company reiterated its guidance for full year 2022, expecting net sales above $575M vs. $576.57M consensus and adj. EBITDA greater than $55M, an increase of ~28% Y/Y.
- The pet retailer received a series of price target cuts on the back of the results. Cowen lowered its target on the stock from $181 to $163, while maintaining an "Outperform" rating. Citigroup cut PT from $80 to $72, while Oppenheimer lowered target from $120 to $110.