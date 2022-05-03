Freshpet stock dives 10% on widened losses, ratings cuts

May 03, 2022 1:19 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Two dogs eating together from their food bowls

NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares slumped ~10% in response to the pet food company's Q1 earnings announcement on Monday.
  • Losses widened from $10.9M in the prior year quarter to $17.5M, while adj. EBITDA fell from $7.8M to $5.1M due to increased adj. SG&A expenses.
  • However, the firm delivered its strongest quarterly net sales growth rate (41.5%) since going public in 2014. Sales of $132.2M were driven by velocity, pricing, distribution gains and innovation.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2022, Freshpet (FRPT) had cash and cash equivalents of $29.7M with $51M of debt outstanding.
  • Outlook: The company reiterated its guidance for full year 2022, expecting net sales above $575M vs. $576.57M consensus and adj. EBITDA greater than $55M, an increase of ~28% Y/Y.
  • The pet retailer received a series of price target cuts on the back of the results. Cowen lowered its target on the stock from $181 to $163, while maintaining an "Outperform" rating. Citigroup cut PT from $80 to $72, while Oppenheimer lowered target from $120 to $110.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.