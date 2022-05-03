Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (-5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.