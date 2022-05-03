Laredo Petroleum Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ET
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.17 (+265.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $495.05M (+97.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.