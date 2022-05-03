Centennial Resource Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETCentennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Centennial Resource (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+425.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.13M (+64.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CDEV has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.