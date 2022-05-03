Is Realty Income buy ahead of its Q1 earnings
May 03, 2022 1:27 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $748.69M (+69.1% Y/Y).
- The company exceeded Q4 earning consensus in a record quarter for investments
- Morgan Stanley picks ABNB in the list of 45 highest conviction stock picks.
- Over the last 2 years, O has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- The SA Authors, Wall Street and Quant rating is buy. Realty's Income quant rating of 3.80 places it 7th among the Retail REITs stocks.
- SA WideAlpha reasons out why Buffet bought STORE Capital instead of Realty Income.