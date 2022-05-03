AT&T raises some mobile prices for first time in three years - report

May 03, 2022 1:29 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZ, TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor21 Comments

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) is flexing its pricing muscle for the first time in a while.
  • The carrier is raising prices on some of its mobile plans for the first time in three years, another indication that a higher-inflation environment may persist.
  • AT&T stock jumped briefly in response to the news; it's up 1.4% on the day.
  • Certain older plan prices are going up by about $6/month (for single-line customers) to $12/month (for families); the company is taking that step to address higher costs, Bloomberg reports.
  • Customers will be able to avoid that price hike by migrating to AT&T's unlimited plans, however.
  • The move marks something of a test for an industry that has largely been cutting prices amid hot competition and heavy promotion/discounting. Also higher after the news: rival Verizon (VZ), up 1.8%; and T-Mobile (TMUS), jumping into positive ground up 0.2%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.