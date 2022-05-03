AT&T raises some mobile prices for first time in three years - report
May 03, 2022 1:29 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZ, TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor21 Comments
- AT&T (NYSE:T) is flexing its pricing muscle for the first time in a while.
- The carrier is raising prices on some of its mobile plans for the first time in three years, another indication that a higher-inflation environment may persist.
- AT&T stock jumped briefly in response to the news; it's up 1.4% on the day.
- Certain older plan prices are going up by about $6/month (for single-line customers) to $12/month (for families); the company is taking that step to address higher costs, Bloomberg reports.
- Customers will be able to avoid that price hike by migrating to AT&T's unlimited plans, however.
- The move marks something of a test for an industry that has largely been cutting prices amid hot competition and heavy promotion/discounting. Also higher after the news: rival Verizon (VZ), up 1.8%; and T-Mobile (TMUS), jumping into positive ground up 0.2%.