Rapid7 Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-433.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $154.15M (+31.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.