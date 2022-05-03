Ranger Oil Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETRanger Oil Corporation (ROCC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.23 (+112.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.9M (+422.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROCC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.