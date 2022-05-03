Elevate Credit Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETElevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (vs. $0.34 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.27M (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ELVT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.