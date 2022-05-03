Civitas Resources Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.16 (-69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $665.08M (+127.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CIVI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.