Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-53.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.21M (-38.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.