STORE Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 2:43 PM ETSTORE Capital Corporation (STOR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.52 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.11M (+16.4% Y/Y).
- The company reported mixed results over the past 8 quarters. The company reported five times topped expectations, three times missed consensus.The SA Quant rating and Wall St. average rating on Store Capital is hold, while SA Authors rating is buy.
- STOR's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.83 ranks 12th among the top diversified REITs stocks.
- Over the last 1 year, STOR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA Contributor WideAlpha reasons out why Buffett preferred STORE Capital instead of Realty Income.