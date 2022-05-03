MAXIMUS Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (vs. $1.29 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MMS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.