Nu Skin Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $579.7M (-14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.