Clorox price target lowered by DA Davidson, raised by WFC

May 03, 2022 1:44 PM ETCLXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey raised the firm's price target on Clorox (CLX +2.4%) to $130 from $120 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • All-in, Carey doesn't see much change to EPS consensus for full year 2022 $4.17 nor 2023 $5.64, which net-net is likely better than go-in expectations before results.
  • Clorox price target lowered to $123 from $127 at DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser.
  • Since the start of 2022, Clorox shares fell around 16% and over a period of one year shares were down around 18.6%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Hold rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.