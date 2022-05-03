Clorox price target lowered by DA Davidson, raised by WFC
May 03, 2022 1:44 PM ETCLXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey raised the firm's price target on Clorox (CLX +2.4%) to $130 from $120 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
- All-in, Carey doesn't see much change to EPS consensus for full year 2022 $4.17 nor 2023 $5.64, which net-net is likely better than go-in expectations before results.
- Clorox price target lowered to $123 from $127 at DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser.
- Since the start of 2022, Clorox shares fell around 16% and over a period of one year shares were down around 18.6%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Hold rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Hold.