Will a strong delivery segment in Q1 earnings turnaround Uber's stock performance?
May 03, 2022 1:59 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.1B (+110.3% Y/Y).
- Inflation challenges, spreading Omicron variant and rising gas prices are seen impacting the company's earnings and has also pulled the stock down 31.3% in the past 6-months trading taking it to its 52-week low levels.
- Of the 46 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 31 assigned a Strong Buy while 9 have a Buy rating and 5 assigned a Hold.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Among its Mobility, delivery and freight segments the delivery segment saw a significant boost amid the pandemic and revenue multiplied 3 times in past two years and so did online order volumes.
- In order to strengthen its segment, the company partnered with some companies to enhance delivery; today it expanded its partnership with Albertsons for 2K+ stores nationwide.
- While the industry analysts believe that Uber may have to increase incentives to retain drivers for rebalancing supply and demand and also combat high gas prices, BofA analysts cited by CNBC indicate "For Q2, risk is that Uber may need to add to near-term driver incentives to adjust for positive demand recovery and gas prices."
- Uber said in the March filing that delivery annualized run rate gross bookings reached an all-time high in February, which means it may need to look elsewhere to expand.
- In February, the company said that it expects 22-25% gross bookings CAGR through 2024 and $5B in adj. EBITDA in 2024; it also sees a incremental margin at ~7%.
- Recently, SA Contributor Gary Alexander wrote that Uber's global dominance fails to reflect in current discounted stock.