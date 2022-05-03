GoDaddy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+1316.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $989.2M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GDDY has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.